Markets
What’s fuelling oil marketing companies' stocks?
Summary
- Investors are excited about the subdued outlook for crude-oil prices and expectations of a strong December quarter on the back strong marketing margins
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have jumped between 19% and 44% in the past month, easily beating the benchmark Nifty 50 index. OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL).
