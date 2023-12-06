What’s fuelling oil marketing companies' stocks?

For now, the prospect of better marketing margins positions OMCs for growth in the foreseeable future. “Gross marketing margin (GMM) on petrol stands at Rs8.2 a litre in Q3 so far, while there is a gross marketing loss of ₹0.6/litre on diesel. In the week ended 28 November, GMMs on petrol and diesel stood at ₹9.7 a litre and ₹4.7 a litre, respectively," according to Prabhudas Lilladher. “However, sustainability of higher-than-normalized GMMs is questionable in light of the upcoming elections," read the broking firm’s report dated 30 November.

