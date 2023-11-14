What’s next for Tata Power? Investors await key triggers
Summary
- Tata Power’s future earnings hinge on the stability of Indonesian coal prices, renewable segment growth, sustainability of Section 11 orders for Mundra, which was extended until June 2024, and growth in solar EPC.
Tata Power Co. Ltd shares stand 7% below their all-time highs, reflecting the company’s focus on expanding its renewable energy business, and a positive outlook on power demand. This optimism is mirrored in its Q2FY24 results with Odisha discoms and the Mundra plant performing well.