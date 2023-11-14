What’s next for Tata Power? Investors await key triggers

Tata Power’s future earnings hinge on the stability of Indonesian coal prices, renewable segment growth, sustainability of Section 11 orders for Mundra, which was extended until June 2024, and growth in solar EPC. “While we like Tata Power’s RE transition with green earnings overtaking coal or thermal by FY27–28, its near-term growth is capped," said Nuvama Institutional Equities. It expects flattish to low growth for the power producer over FY24-25 due to falling coal realizations, while the increased contribution from renewable energy may take two to three years to materialize.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}