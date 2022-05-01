What’s pushing up the interest rates

What’s pushing up the interest rates3 min read . 01:18 AM IST
- Higher lending means increased competition for deposits, leading to higher interest rates
- RBI is likely to raise interest rates to control inflation, which should push rates further up
Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been raising deposit and lending rates. On 25 April, Bajaj Finance, a big company in the consumer finance business, raised interest rates on deposits by as much as 60 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.
On 18 April, the State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points. MCLR is a benchmark rate for financial institutions and this increase will lead to the repayments on corporate loans, home loans, and car loans going up. Other lenders such as Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda have also raised their MCLR recently.
Lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have also raised interest rates on deposits.
The moot question is: Why is this happening? Take a look at the chart alongside.
The chart plots the incremental credit to incremental deposit ratio of commercial banks operating in India from January 2020 onwards. This ratio is nothing but incremental credit divided by incremental deposit. Incremental credit is the increase in banks’ outstanding loans over a year at any point in time. Similarly, incremental deposit is the increase in outstanding deposits of banks over a year at any point in time.
So, as of 8 April, the latest data available, the incremental loans of banks over one year were ₹11 trillion. Incremental deposits over the same period were ₹15.3 trillion, implying an incremental credit deposit ratio of close to 72%. These calculations have been made since January 2020.
The chart tells us that the incremental credit-deposit ratio has been rising for a while now, after falling to a low of 33% in September 2020, meaning banks are giving out more loans and, hence, need more deposits to finance those loans. This means that the increase in lending has heightened competition for deposits, leading to higher interest rates on loans and deposits.
Over and above this, the liquidity in the financial system has also shrunk. It is worth remembering that in the aftermath of the covid pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had printed and pumped money into the financial system. This was done to drive down interest rates and help the government, corporates, and individuals borrow at lower interest rates. The hope was that lower interest rates would encourage borrowing and help revive economic growth.
The excess liquidity in the financial system was more than ₹8 trillion at the beginning of March. However, it has since fallen to ₹4.8 trillion as of 29 April. This fall in liquidity has pushed up interest rates in general and yields on government bonds. The yield on a bond is the yearly return investors can expect to earn if they buy the bond and hold on to it until maturity.
As of 2 March, the yield on the 10-year treasury bond issued by the government was 6.81%. It has since risen to 7.14%, increasing 33 basis points. The government sells treasury bonds to finance its fiscal deficit, or the difference between what it earns and what it spends.
Lending to the government is deemed to be the safest. So if returns on that lending go up, the returns on other forms of lending also need to go up. This is another factor that is driving lending rates up.
In the time to come, the expectation is that the RBI will raise interest rates to control inflation, which should push up both deposit and lending rates even further. Of course, despite the increase, inflation might stay higher than deposit interest rates.