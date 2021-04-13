When TCS sneezes, all IT stocks catch a cold

It should be noted that TCS' shares have risen far ahead of its pre-covid peak and valuations of more than 30 times one-year forward earnings, investors were banking on high growth for some time to come. Analysts at Ambit Capital pointed out that TCS’s average annual growth three years before covid was at 7.8%, but the current share price assumes annual growth of around 12% for the next 10 years. While the TCS stock has seen a sharp bounce back, all of this and much more is already priced-into the stock.