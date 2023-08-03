Markets
When the going got tough, Titan got going, but it came at a cost
There is almost always a price to pay. For Titan Co. Ltd, higher gold rates made business conditions challenging in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Amid this and a wedding season in rural market, the jewellery retailer dialed up its gold exchange program to offset the uncertainty in consumer demand. The company made efforts to drive growth through aggressive exchange offers, brand-building initiatives, and a planned gold rate mark-up rationalization program to gain market share. Gold exchange accounted for 50% of the sales last quarter compared to around 40% usually.
