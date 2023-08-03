When the going got tough, Titan got going, but it came at a cost

Jewellery accounts for the lion’s share of Titan’s revenue and profits. As such, jewellery Ebit margin for the last two financial years have been over 13%, shows Titan’s investor presentation. The company told analysts in an earnings call that the discounts were not necessarily led by high competition but also due to volatile gold prices. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities point out, “Clearly, competitive intensity is a tad higher than expected, and we like that Titan is prioritizing growth and share gains over short-term profitability." The broking firm added, “Titan’s initiatives have also revived topline growth that had moderated in March 2023, owing to a sharp rise in gold prices and volatility thereafter."