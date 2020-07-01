Where did the dollars to India’s forex reserves come from in FY20?

Short-term debt is debt maturing within the next one year. As of end FY20, the ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves was 49.5%, a sharp drop from 57% in FY19. What this means is if India had to repay all its debt maturing in FY21, it would require about half of its forex reserves to do so. The improvement in the ratio is driven by not just the rise in forex reserves but also a drop in debt levels. Considering the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on trade, short-term debt is expected to drop further in FY21.