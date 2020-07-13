While employment rises, wave of wage moderation a big threat to consumption

Economists believe that while migrants may return to their urban jobs, wage rates are unlikely to rise. In fact, wages may get renegotiated downwards. Moreover, since the lockdown, several companies have announced cuts in remuneration to their staff. In sectors hit hard by the lockdown, the revival in remuneration may be slow. This is because companies would continue to see lower revenues. About 27,000 companies, representing ₹12 trillion of wages, are vulnerable in terms of low revenues, according to an analysis by CRISIL Ltd.