While IndiGo’s Q4 losses are higher than expected, the worst is not over yet

What also augurs well is that IndiGo has managed to pretty much maintain its cash position. Its free cash at the end of March stood at Rs7,099 crore vis-à-vis Rs7,444 crore at the end of December. For the same period, total cash, including restricted cash, stood at Rs18,568 crore vis-à-vis Rs18,365 crore, respectively. Analysts point out that the various liquidity measures that the airline has undertaken during the year have helped offset cash burn during fiscal 2021.