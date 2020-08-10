Whirpool stock valuations a tad cooler than its earnings outlook

Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities have revised their FY2021-23 earnings per share (EPS) estimates upwards by 5-15%, primarily to incorporate June quarter results announced last week. The brokerage firm also wanted to bake in healthy demand for Whirlpool’s products such as refrigerators and washing machines. Having said that, financial year 2021 would not be smooth given the ensuing intermittent lockdowns across regions in varying degrees. “While Whirlpool remains well-positioned to weather the situation on account of its strong balance sheet, we believe valuations adequately capture the same," added Kotak’s analysts in a report on 6 August.