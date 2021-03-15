India’s banks would see their loan growth plummet in FY21, the year being one of recession. While the extent of output loss and deceleration in credit has been far lower than feared earlier, recovery has been patchy. This meant lenders have been selective in giving loans .

So who did credit go to the most since lockdown restrictions were eased progressively beginning late June?

Despite stress and the forbearance of moratorium, banks lent ₹64 out of every ₹100 of credit to retail customers, and the bulk of this went towards home loans. In other words, the share of retail in incremental credit between July 2020 and January 2021 is 64%. The share of home loans within retail was 34% followed by unsecured personal loans at 18.5%. What this shows is that banks were not only comfortable lending to retail customers but were even willing to continue with unsecured loans.

While there are pockets of stress and the bad loan ratio of retail has inched up slightly, a large scale restructuring of retail loans has not materialised for most banks. Further, large lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd have indicated that most retail borrowers have begun to repay as per schedule after the initial trouble during lockdown months.

The most hit from the pandemic has been services sector. In fact, the swift recovery reflected in various high frequency data has largely been in the manufacturing and agriculture while services are still sluggish. Ergo, bank credit to services has decelerated sharply but 29% of the incremental credit has gone to this segment. However, loans have been to largely wholesale and retail trade, and non-banking finance companies. Those to other services such as transport, tourism, shipping, hotels and professional services hardly grew.

The worst hit in terms of credit has been manufacturing. Loans to large companies shrank by 40% between July 2020 and January 2021. The government’s credit guarantee schemes and the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted liquidity operations have shored up credit to small businesses. Of the total incremental loans given, 15% went to micro, small and medium enterprises.

Much of FY21 has been to reduce the pandemic’s impact on output. Bank credit has been an instrument of keeping the business going rather than growth. Analysts expect bank credit growth to improve to at least 9% in FY22. It would be interesting to see whether banks continue with their focus on retail and services during the growth phase.

