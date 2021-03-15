Who got the most bank credit after unlock?

Despite stress and the forbearance of moratorium, banks lent ₹64 out of every ₹100 of credit to retail customers, and the bulk of this went towards home loans. In other words, the share of retail in incremental credit between July 2020 and January 2021 is 64%. The share of home loans within retail was 34% followed by unsecured personal loans at 18.5%. What this shows is that banks were not only comfortable lending to retail customers but were even willing to continue with unsecured loans.

