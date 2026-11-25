Investor sentiment in India is recovering, with the Nifty 50 gaining almost 10% in November alone. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net inflows in equity-oriented schemes fell from ₹3.9 trillion in 2024 to ₹3.5 trillion in 2025. Flows in 2026 as of 31 October were ₹3.1 trillion. So, if the ongoing market recovery sustains, there could be earnings upside for India’s largest wealth manager, 360 One WAM, from multiple avenues, especially from wealth management.
Why 360 One could see steeper upgrades in estimates if markets stay buoyant
SummaryThere could be earnings upside for India’s largest wealth manager, 360 One WAM, from multiple avenues, especially from wealth management.
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