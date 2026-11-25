Investor sentiment in India is recovering, with the Nifty 50 gaining almost 10% in November alone. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net inflows in equity-oriented schemes fell from ₹3.9 trillion in 2024 to ₹3.5 trillion in 2025. Flows in 2026 as of 31 October were ₹3.1 trillion. So, if the ongoing market recovery sustains, there could be earnings upside for India’s largest wealth manager, 360 One WAM, from multiple avenues, especially from wealth management.