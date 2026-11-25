Investor sentiment in India is recovering, with the Nifty 50 gaining almost 10% in November alone. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net inflows in equity-oriented schemes fell from ₹3.9 trillion in 2024 to ₹3.5 trillion in 2025. Flows in 2026 as of 31 October were ₹3.1 trillion. So, if the ongoing market recovery sustains, there could be earnings upside for India’s largest wealth manager, 360 One WAM, from multiple avenues, especially from wealth management.
Investor sentiment in India is recovering, with the Nifty 50 gaining almost 10% in November alone. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net inflows in equity-oriented schemes fell from ₹3.9 trillion in 2024 to ₹3.5 trillion in 2025. Flows in 2026 as of 31 October were ₹3.1 trillion. So, if the ongoing market recovery sustains, there could be earnings upside for India’s largest wealth manager, 360 One WAM, from multiple avenues, especially from wealth management.
How so? The company has a consistent and predictable income stream, annual recurring revenue (ARR), which contributed 77% of total operating revenue in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27). ARR has two components: wealth management accounting for a 70% share and asset management forming the rest.
Wealth management ARR depends on yield and wealth AUM (mainly DPMS/NDPMS, distribution assets and small lending book). While the recovery in equity markets does not affect yields, AUM could surprise positively. Net inflows in ARR earning assets fell by 17% year-on-year in H1FY27 to ₹24,369 crore.
Given this and the fact that equity markets were underperforming when Q2FY27 results were announced, brokerages such as ICICI Securities made conservative net inflow estimates of ₹36,247 crore for FY27. This means they expect wealth ARR inflows to halve in H2FY27 from H1FY27. Hence, there is scope for a positive surprise.
While the MTM component of AUM is difficult to forecast, a recovery in equities should stop the AUM bleeding seen at H1FY27-end when MTM hit was ₹259 crore.
In wealth management ARR, the impact could be more pronounced in inflows, as H1FY27 saw net outflow compared to inflows in the segment.
Effect of Sebi's new rules
For transaction-based revenue, equity broking and investment banking are the two main drivers. The investment banking platform is likely to be operational by April and will also benefit from revival in capital markets. The B&K Securities acquisition at Q1FY26-end has boosted equity broking revenues, which stood at ₹27 crore in Q2FY27, nearly twice the pre-acquisition level.
What should help 360 One is the fact that B&K had revenue from institutional equity broking, where brokerage is charged based on the value of the transaction, unlike retail broking, where most brokers charge a flat brokerage per order irrespective of value.
While wealth management clients tend to be sticky, the impact of a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India directive needs to be watched. It requires asset management companies to make direct plans the default option for investors buying mutual funds, rather than regular plans distributed through intermediaries. Some may argue that the direct option has been available even before Sebi’s latest diktat. But making it mandatory might have some impact on companies such as 360 One.
For now, the stock has gained almost 18% in November to ₹1,160 apiece, but is still 2.5% down in 2026 so far. Investors can look at the stock price in two ways. One is the gap between the current price and the Bloomberg consensus target price of ₹1,323, showing upside potential. Secondly, from a valuation perspective, the stock appears reasonable at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY28.