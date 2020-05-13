Why are markets taking the 20 trillion package with a pinch of salt?

MUMBAI: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ₹20 trillion stimulus package late on Tuesday, some enthusiastic market participants were ruing the fact that the stock markets weren’t open and they couldn’t celebrate the announcement. Nifty futures prices, traded on SGX, suggested markets would rise sharply in today's trade, and pre-open trades suggested gains of about 5% or ₹5.5 trillion in total market capitalisation.

But the initial excitement has worn off considerably, with BSE’s total market cap rising by about 2% or ₹2.35 trillion at the time of writing.

To start with, some traders used the big news event to book profits. “There is a slowdown looming and we cannot have a market that is looking the other way. The risk-reward is not very favourable. Many people who missed out would try and take this positive sentiment to take profits out and generate cash," said Ruskmik Oza, head of research-retail, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Besides, traders said they are waiting for details of the package as it wasn't clear how much of the ₹20 trillion figure will comprise new spend. About half of this is already anticipated to have come through Reserve Bank of India’s measures-- ₹8 trillion--and the previous package of ₹1.7 trillion.

This potentially leaves room for ₹10 trillion worth of new spend. But as Jefferies Indi Pvt. Ltd noted, “the incremental announcements' values are also likely to be a 'gross number' i.e. there will be items such as expenditure re-allocations, credit-guarantee schemes and possibly more measures from the RBI. We note that the first fiscal package announced had only about 60% ( ₹0.9 trillion) as new spending, the rest being re-allocation."

A senior executive at a rating agency said the new spend could be only 12-15% of the total amount, based on revised borrowing numbers released by the central bank. “If we take the central bank’s new ₹12 trillion total borrowing number as sacrosanct, which puts the net borrowing at about ₹9.5 trillion, yesterday's announcement has just about ₹2.5-3 trillion worth of stimulus," he said.

While details are awaited about the exact quantum of the incremental package, investors are also keenly waiting for insight on how the new schemes will be implemented and how the government’s finances are positioned, given the simultaneous fall in tax revenues.

For instance, will assistance be given to non-banking finance companies, who cater to small businesses, or will there be a boost for consumption? While details are awaited in the address later today by the finance minister, the markets’ reaction for now suggests investors are treading on the side of caution.

There is also some worry about the government crowding out the private sector with its large borrowing, and it remains to be seen how the central bank navigates this. "We do anticipate that the market will need steps from RBI either through direct purchases, switches and OMOs for the market to digest this supply without crowding out the private sector," said Arun Saigal, managing director and head debt capital markets at Barclays India.

The mention of structural reforms, in the prime minister's address, though, has been a clear positive and will bring long-term benefits for the economy.

