MUMBAI: India remains under various restrictions due to the pandemic, but shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd have been behaving as if everything is hunky dory. The stock surged 40% in the past two trading days on the National Stock Exchange. In other words, its market capitalisation has risen by Rs955 to Rs3,349 crore as on Wednesday.

What explains the euphoria for a casual dining restaurant chain whose operations are hit due to pandemic curbs? “People are looking beyond near-term concerns and for opening up plays. Barbeque Nation is a good candidate for that. Additionally, Barbeque’s March quarter results may be a proxy of how things will be post opening," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

On Tuesday, Barbeque Nation announced its quarterly results for the first time since its listing on the stock exchanges. The numbers were better than expected and management commentary was encouraging. Standalone revenues have increased 20% year-on-year to Rs205 crore. Compared to the December quarter, revenues have grown 16%.

At the onset of fiscal 2021, Barbeque’s business model was predominantly dine-in. As such, the contribution of delivery sales was small. During the year, the company increased its focus on the delivery vertical in the light of the pandemic. It launched a new product called Barbeque-in-a-Box in June 2020 to cater to the rapid growth in delivery business. For investors, the performance of Barbeque-in-a-Box, which is an assembly of starters, desserts, main course and biryanis, has been better than expected.

“The share of revenue from digital platforms increased to 24.7% from 20.1% in Q4FY20, while the delivery business has grown around 6 times in Q4FY21 compared to the same period last year," said Barbeque while announcing its results. True, the growth of the delivery segment is on a lower base and investors should take note of that. In the financial year 2022, Barbeque expects the delivery segment to grow by 2 times. The company is also looking at 20 new store openings in the Barbeque Nation brand in FY22. In FY21, the total store count stood at 164 restaurants.

Understandably, the adverse impact of the pandemic has meant that Barbeque’s consolidated revenues have declined 40% year-on-year in FY21 to Rs507 crore. Needless to say, the recovery has been faster in the second half of the fiscal year, as restrictions were eased gradually. The company’s year-on-year sales recovery over October 2020 to March 2021 stood in the range of 77-202%. Sales recovery over April to September 2020 ranged from 1-56%.

As mentioned earlier, investors hope that the company would be able to witness faster recovery once the lockdowns of the second covid wave are relaxed. Of course, the near-term remains challenging. “With the onset of the second wave of Covid-19, subsequent lockdown and temporary store closures, our dine-in channel in the current ongoing quarter has been impacted," said Barbeque Nation in its earnings conference call.

Meanwhile, the sharp appreciation in Barbeque Nation’s shares represents around 80% gain from its issue price during listing.

