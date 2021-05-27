Why Barbeque Nation’s shares are selling faster than its kebabs in covid times

“The share of revenue from digital platforms increased to 24.7% from 20.1% in Q4FY20, while the delivery business has grown around 6 times in Q4FY21 compared to the same period last year," said Barbeque while announcing its results. True, the growth of the delivery segment is on a lower base and investors should take note of that. In the financial year 2022, Barbeque expects the delivery segment to grow by 2 times. The company is also looking at 20 new store openings in the Barbeque Nation brand in FY22. In FY21, the total store count stood at 164 restaurants.