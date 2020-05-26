Why Bharti Telecom’s decision to retire debt is good news for Airtel investors

The fact that the shares were sold at a time when the Airtel stock was at an all-time high is an added bonus. Airtel shares have risen sharply this month, after it reported a huge jump in average revenue per user (Arpu) and revenues for the March quarter. As pointed in this column, this resulted in massive market share gains vis-a-vis Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, whose Arpu grew only marginally.