The reasons behind rising bond yields

On Friday, the RBI acknowledged that inflation has become a problem because of the war in Ukraine. It plans to tackle this through the withdrawal of ultra-accommodation, or the money it had printed, to keep rates low. The excess liquidity in the system as of 7 April stood at a whopping ₹7.7 trillion. This came as a surprise to the bond market, which was betting on the RBI continuing to help the government borrow at low rates. With less money going around, interest rates will go up. Also, the inflation forecast for the first two quarters of this fiscal stands at 6.3% and 5.8% respectively, meaning that the RBI is more than likely to hike the repo rate. The bond market is already discounting this possibility and that explains why bond yields have crossed 7%.

