Why Brigade Enterprises’ pivot to small spaces needs to make a big impact
Brigade’s move towards mid-income homes in Bengaluru and Chennai could determine if it recovers lost momentum, as bookings lag and rising prices test demand.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a southern India-focused realty developer, has hit a rough patch. The stock has declined 28% over the past year, far steeper than the Nifty Realty index’s 4% fall. Pre-sales, or bookings, fell 9% year-on-year in the nine months ended December (9MFY26) to ₹4,902 crore. Slower launches, hurt by approval delays, have kept pre-sales subdued and clouded growth outlook. Sales in existing projects, too, have also been lower than expected.