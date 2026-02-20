Why Brigade Enterprises’ pivot to small spaces needs to make a big impact

In response, Brigade is making changes to its product portfolio. Several recent launches by Brigade were in higher ticket sizes of around ₹5 crore, but the company now plans to focus more on mid-income projects priced at ₹2-3 crore. Management believes this segment currently sits in a sweet spot in its key markets of Bengaluru and Chennai, with lower-ticket homes continuing to see faster sales momentum. While conversion timelines have lengthened as ticket sizes increased, footfalls remain strong, it added. Overall housing demand across its markets remains healthy despite an increase in prices.