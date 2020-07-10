Why Britannia’s shares have got a fresh lease of life post covid

While, these trends are heartening, valuations of the Britannia shares have also become expensive. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock currently trades at 48 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. And it’s not as if all is hunky dory. Even as analysts expect Britannia’s financial year 2021 to end up relatively better than many other companies, it remains to be seen whether these trends will sustain when the impact of covid-19 starts subsiding. As mentioned earlier, the company’s revenue growth was subdued in the past three years.