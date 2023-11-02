Markets
Why Britannia won’t cede margins
Summary
- Driven by lower costs, consolidated Ebitda margin expanded 343 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 250 bps sequentially to 19.7%.
Britannia Industries Ltd’s flattish volume growth during the September quarter (Q2 FY24) is a damp squib. But investors seem to be enamoured with the stellar margin show. Shares of the biscuit-maker closed 3% higher on Thursday.
