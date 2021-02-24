Why BSE turnover was far lower than NSE, despite latter’s trading halt

Trading halts are messy affairs. While one could say that they are par for the course given that exchanges are essentially technology platforms, traders get hurt badly when such halts occur. Things are slightly better off in India since the time Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed interoperability between clearing corporations.

With interoperability, intra-day positions taken on one exchange can be potentially squared-off on another one. This should have helped BSE garner more volumes than normal because of the trading halt on NSE for nearly four hours. So how did BSE fare?

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Adjusted for a one-off boost to turnover from a block deal between two promoter entities of Bosch India Ltd, BSE’s cash market turnover stood at around ₹11,300 crore on Wednesday. That’s far higher than its daily average turnover of ₹5,300 crore. It does look like some of the intra-day cash market positions created on NSE were squared off on the BSE platform.

But note that although NSE was shut for more time than it was open on Wednesday, its cash market turnover was far higher at Rs45,800 crore. In NSE’s case, this was a sharp drop from its daily average turnover. Across the two exchanges, turnover fell to about two-thirds of the daily average.

Clearly, everyone couldn’t move their trades to BSE. This is understandable. For one, a part of the trading across the two exchanges is linked to arbitrage — if one venue is shut, naturally, this form of trading takes a backseat. Another reason for the drop is that some institutional investors and some brokers have invested in infrastructure that allows them to trade only on the NSE, since the exchange accounts for well over 90% of cash market trading.

Besides, as an expert in market infrastructure puts it, “NSE is seen as the venue where price discovery happens; when it is shut down, at least some investors are likely to hold back from making trading decisions." Indeed, while BSE worked as a good alternative for most of the time, price discovery did get wonky in some cases. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell nearly 10% at one point inexplicably, before bouncing back on the BSE.

“The trading halt on NSE just goes to show the benefit of having more than one exchange in India. It gives traders more options," says the founder of a proprietary trader firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via