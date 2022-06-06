Why cement stocks are on shaky ground

Why cement stocks are on shaky ground3 min read . 06 Jun 2022
A combination of unfavourable factors has frayed the nerves of investors in cement stocks. To protect its market share amid rising competition, Ultratech Cement Ltd announced fresh capital expenditure last week. It will increase capacity by 22.6mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by FY25. After the completion of this round of expansion, Ultratech’s grey cement capacity will grow to 159.25 mtpa.
That Ultratech would expand capacity was expected, but the sector is going through a rough patch now. As things stand, cement demand is yet to see a meaningful recovery and the industry’s pricing power remains weak. Aggregate volumes of the sector rose sequentially, but were flattish year-on-year, reckon analysts. Dealer channel checks by various brokerages show cement demand improved in April-May, but only slightly. With the onset of the rainy season, demand is likely to be subdued in June.
In a report dated 3 June, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that its channel checks indicate a volume decline of around 15% sequentially for the sector in 1QFY23, versus a sequential fall of 8-9% in volume witnessed in the first quarter of previous years.
The direct fallout of weak demand will be felt on prices. Cement stocks have been punished for the lack of sufficient price hikes to beat the raging cost inflation. What’s more, latest management commentaries indicate that the sector’s variable costs will remain elevated in Q1 FY23. This means downside pressure on profit margins. Petroleum, or pet coke, and coal are key inputs to make cement. Power and fuel costs are estimated to account for 25-30% of the sector’s total operating costs.
To be sure, cement prices increased in April, but were partially rolled back in some regions in May. Another lingering concern is how the entry of Adani Group will impact the sector’s pricing scenario.
Overall, investors in cement stocks should brace themselves up for subdued earnings performance in the first and second quarters of FY23.
“Input cost inflation remains a worry for the sector as petcoke and imported coal prices still remain elevated and the excise duty cut on diesel offers little relief. And so far in the month of June, we have not seen price hikes. Clearly, the worst in terms of margin compression is not over for the sector," Navin Sahadeo, director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd, said. He expects the sector’s operating margin to compress by at least 200 basis points in Q1FY23. One basis point is 0.01%.
Investors should note that in Q1FY22, cement companies had reported stellar margins, gaining from soft input costs and firm prices. So, the year-on-year drop in operating margins in Q1FY23 will be much steeper.
The rout in cement stocks mirrors the concerns. On Monday, shares of Ultratech, Shree Cement Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd, among others, slid to new 52-week lows on the NSE.
“High input cost is likely to keep demand from the crucial individual housing segment muted and government spend on infrastructure in recent months, has been lower-than-anticipated. So, cement prices will remain weak in June and September quarters of FY23. We foresee a further 5% cut to consensus FY23 EPS estimates of cement companies and for FY24 it can be around 10%," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. EPS is earnings per share.
Of course, things could take a U-turn for the sector if demand sees a significant spike and cost inflation cools off simultaneously. But as of now, the probability of both these factors playing out in tandem seems low.