Why city gas distribution stocks are feeling low on energy

In a conference call with investors and analysts on Monday, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) explained more about the need to introduce common carrier (competition) in the CGD sector. Last year, PNGRB had released a draft regulation on open access in CGD, which facilitates the entry of third party marketing entities in areas operated by other CGD companies. The move is expected to protect consumer interest and boost gas penetration in the country.