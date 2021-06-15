Why Coal India's Q4 results don't fuel investors' excitement

To be sure, Coal India’s reported net profit for the March quarter was flattish compared to the same period last year, partly aided by a decline in tax outgo. The company’s overall volumes were also flat year-on-year during the March quarter, although production declined by around 5%. A key bright spot has been the sequential increase in coal sold through the e-auction route. E-auction coal realisations to ₹1752 per tonne from ₹1466 per tonne in the December quarter. Investors should note that while the contribution of e-auction volume is relatively lower for Coal India, the impact on the profitability of the segment remains higher.