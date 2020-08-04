Why Colgate stock makes investors smile in covid-19 times

In fact, Colgate’s June quarter results announced last week show that the pandemic has not rubbed it the wrong way. The year-on-year drop in revenue was contained to 4% to ₹1,040.6 crore, better than Street expectations. The toothpaste business saw positive sales growth last quarter. According to analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, "Toothpaste growth was driven by better realisations along with better mix (higher size packs) - volume was down actually 2% for toothpaste."