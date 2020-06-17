Why covid-19 has been relatively tougher for Shoppers Stop

Retail companies are among the worst hit owing to the covid-19 disruption. Some malls had closed even before the nationwide lockdown started in end-March. Shoppers Stop Ltd has been hit worse than some of its listed peers. Revenues of the company declined by 10% in the March quarter. In comparison, Trent Ltd reported an 8% revenue growth, whereas Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s (ABFRL) revenues declined by 5%.

“A significant mall-based presence is one reason that hurt Shoppers Stop during the quarter," said an analyst requesting anonymity. For perspective: like-to-like sales in January-February saw 2.4% growth. However, for the March quarter, the measure has dropped by as much as 16%, indicating a sharp fall in the like-to-like sales in the month of March.

The double whammy of lower revenues and high fixed costs led to a drop in margins. Adjusting for Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) 116 changes, Shoppers Stop made a loss of Rs17 crore at the Ebitda level. Ebitda is earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation. Even as this was disappointing, Shoppers Stop fared better than ABFRL here.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s calculations, ABFRL’s Ebitda loss for the March quarter stood at Rs56.9 crore due to its high fixed cost structure. “However, Trent reported Ebitda profit of Rs2.9 crore on pre Ind-AS 116 basis," added Motilal Oswal analysts in a report on 16 June.

The journey ahead for Shoppers Stop is likely to remain tough. The lockdown in initial period of this quarter would mean the June quarter is set to be weaker than the March one.

It’s worth noting that even before covid-19 led demand disruptions, Shoppers Stop was having a difficult time in improving its like-to-like sales. “Shoppers Stop is facing intense competition with the onset of multinational retailers who have attractive price points," said Varun Singh, analyst from IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. “Plus, Shoppers hasn’t been able to do well on the private labels front, which typically enjoy higher margins," added Singh.

As the economy gradually opens up post lockdown, it’s difficult to gauge how consumer demand would shape up. But with income levels dropping, optimism runs low on this front. Plus, consumers are not expected to return to the shopping malls in a hurry owing to safety concerns. This would keep footfalls in check at least for the first half of this financial year. Although, some improvement can be expected from the second half driven by the festival season, assuming covid-19 doesn’t throw up unpleasant surprises.

In this backdrop, it’s hardly any wonder that Shoppers Stop shares have declined a whopping 59% from their highs in January. In comparison, shares of Trent and EBFRL have fallen 34% and 52% respectively from their highs earlier this year.

