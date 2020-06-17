Why covid-19 has been relatively tougher for Shoppers Stop

As the economy gradually opens up post lockdown, it’s difficult to gauge how consumer demand would shape up. But with income levels dropping, optimism runs low on this front. Plus, consumers are not expected to return to the shopping malls in a hurry owing to safety concerns. This would keep footfalls in check at least for the first half of this financial year. Although, some improvement can be expected from the second half driven by the festival season, assuming covid-19 doesn’t throw up unpleasant surprises.