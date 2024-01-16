Why delays are not the only challenges for airlines

Moreover, the ongoing March quarter (Q4FY24) may see a rise in grounded aircraft. India’s largest airline by market share, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, expects its grounded aircraft count to be in the range of mid-30s in Q4. This is over and above its already grounded aircraft, which means the total count would be around 75 by FY24 end. Given these factors, the trajectory of airfares is crucial.