Markets
Why Devyani International's entry into Thailand looks appetizing
Summary
- QSRs in the Indian market are currently struggling to boost growth and an acquisition in the Indian market would have commanded a premium valuation
Devyani International Ltd's expansion into Thailand has cheered investors with the shares of the quick service restaurant operator closing 5% higher on Monday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more