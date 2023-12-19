Why Devyani International's entry into Thailand looks appetizing

In Thailand, KFC leads the QSR segment with more than 1,000 stores – more than four times the next competitor McDonald’s. Devyani sees an opportunity to double the KFC store count in the next 10 years in Thailand. As of September end, Restaurant Development operated 274 KFC stores. Moreover, the average daily sales of the company stood at ₹135,000 in the first half of FY24, which is higher than ₹113,000 clocked by Devyani’s KFC business.