Why digital outages don’t seem to affect HDFC Bank’s valuations much

Helping HDFC Bank’s valuation are its robust asset quality and a steady operating profit growth. The lender’s gross bad loan ratio has remained below 2% even in the worst of times when delinquencies surged across banks. In the aftermath of the pandemic, HDFC Bank’s asset quality was stable notwithstanding troubles in its retail loan book. Given this strong streak, provisioning needs have stayed modest and helped the lender keep an average growth rate of 20% in operating profit for the past five years. Its peers have reported higher delinquency rates and a hit on operating metrics. So long as the lender delivers on these metrics and a superior return on asset and return on equity, analysts believe its premium valuation will stick.