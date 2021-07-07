Why Dr Reddy’s shares have left Sun Pharma far behind recently

Further, to reduce dependence on the US, Dr Reddy’s has increased focus on the domestic market and other key emerging markets. The pharma market in China also opens opportunities for Dr Reddy’s. The firm already has a presence in China, giving it an early mover advantage. In the domestic market, Dr Reddy’s acquisition of the Wockhardt portfolio is aiding growth. The company is also getting a boost in sales from its existing covid treatment franchise including products such as remdesivir, while it is launching Sputnik vaccine and other products.