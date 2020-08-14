Why even MSCI is struggling to figure Airtel’s foreign shareholding limits

MUMBAI: You can’t blame anyone for getting the foreign shareholding calculations for Bharti Airtel Ltd wrong. They are complicated. On the BSE, foreign shareholding adds up to 42.4%. But this is because the majority of Singtel’s exposure in the company is through an Indian entity, Bharti Telecom Ltd. Including its total effective stake, foreign shareholding in Airtel stands at 60.2%.

The above arrangement sat neatly with the government’s earlier foreign investment cap of 49% for telcos. On the books, foreign holding was much lower than the 49% limit, although effective foreign ownership was over 60%.

To add to the confusion, a notification by the central bank allowed foreign portfolio investors to buy up to 74% in the company as long back as 2014, at a time when the government allowed total foreign ownership of only 49% in the company.

Earlier this year, the government increased the limit to 100%. But there is another complication – it hasn’t raised foreign shareholding limits for the company’s subsidiaries yet – an application in this regard is still pending. So purchases by foreign investors need to be calibrated, to ensure that shareholding limits in some of the company’s subsidiaries are not breached.

In this backdrop, what exactly is the foreign shareholding limit for Bhart Airtel shares?

Index company MSCI Inc., in its latest index review, has said it is 49%, citing data reported by National Securities Depository Ltd. And since direct foreign ownership currently stands at 42%, the headroom for foreign investors is only around 7%. As a result, it has cut the weight of Airtel in the MSCI India index almost by half.

This obviously means that MSCI earlier considered a higher foreign ownership limit in the case of Airtel, and hence assumed a far higher headroom for foreign investors. According to sources, the earlier assumption of foreign ownership stood at 74%, based on the RBI notification, even though this was at odds with the government’s 49% cap.

“MSCI is correcting an earlier wrong, because RBI’s higher cap was subject to an increase in the overall limit set by the government," says an analyst at a domestic brokerage requesting anonymity. “Once the government approves higher limits for Airtel’s subsidiaries as well, the headroom can truly increase for foreign investors," he adds.

“MSCI is aware of the government approval to increase the foreign ownership limit (FOL) of Bharti Airtel to 100% announced at the beginning of 2020. However, MSCI is not aware of any public information on the potential effective date of this change. MSCI will continue to monitor any potential increased foreign room due to an increase in FOL until five business days before the effective date of the Index Review," the index company said in an email. It didn’t clarify what the FOL was estimated at in its earlier reviews, where Airtel had got a higher weight in its indices.

The trouble with all the confusion is that Airtel shares will face selling pressure from index investors when the MSCI indices are reset. But as another analyst says, “This doesn’t change anything fundamentally. For those with a positive view of the stock, the lower prices will only provide better entry points."





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via