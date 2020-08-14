Why even MSCI is struggling to figure Airtel’s foreign shareholding limits

“MSCI is aware of the government approval to increase the foreign ownership limit (FOL) of Bharti Airtel to 100% announced at the beginning of 2020. However, MSCI is not aware of any public information on the potential effective date of this change. MSCI will continue to monitor any potential increased foreign room due to an increase in FOL until five business days before the effective date of the Index Review," the index company said in an email. It didn’t clarify what the FOL was estimated at in its earlier reviews, where Airtel had got a higher weight in its indices.