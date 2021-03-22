Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have underperformed the broader indices for some time now. True, the GCPL stock touched a new 52-week peak on 21 January, surpassing its pre-covid highs seen in the same month last year. But since then, the shares have declined, now trading about 10% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

Unfortunately, triggers for outperformance in the stock appear few and far between. In their initiating coverage report on 19 March, analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “We remain cautious, as we believe two of GCPL’s three core growth drivers (India household insecticides, Indonesia) are still not out of the woods and can moderate earnings. This can also continue to offset any good progress made in other businesses (recovery in Africa), hence lack of margin of safety cannot be ignored."

True, in the December quarter, performance of the Africa business was notable, helped by strong sales growth in South and West Africa. Sales from Africa had increased by 17% year-on-year in constant currency terms. At the same time, Indonesia sales declined by 2% in constant currency terms, as performance was impacted by adverse macroeconomic factors; gradual recovery in air fresheners (discretionary category) and higher competitive intensity in wet wipes. Further, GCPL’s domestic household insecticides (HI) business was unimpressive as well. Post December quarter results, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “India HI growth remained tepid and was the other disappointment from the result—the illegal incense sticks menace has not entirely gone away yet, it seems; this caused GCPL’s performance to lag its domestic peers like Marico and Dabur India."

Nomura analysts added, “While we like GCPL’s agility; disruptive innovations; medium-term opportunity as an Emerging Markets MNC, and current valuations have moderated, we await catalysts and meaningful pickup in earnings."

As such, valuations of GCPL shares aren’t expensive compared to some other consumer stocks. Currently, GCPL shares trade at about 36 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. But comfortable valuations alone are unlikely to move the needle for GCPL, as the above mentioned factors may cap meaningful upsides in the near-term.





