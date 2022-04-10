Is Godrej Properties losing its edge?

“About a year ago, Godrej enjoyed a premium to its competitors because of its brand name, balance sheet strength, and comfort on corporate governance. Now, developers such as Lodha and Prestige have seen a meaningful debt reduction in recent quarters and their liquidity position is improving with increased sales," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Further, the DB Realty episode was a setback for Godrej’s investors as far as corporate governance and brand value are concerned, the analyst said. “Its mojo is falling apart," he said. Godrej had in February called off a potential investment in DB Realty for a slum rehabilitation platform after it worried investors because of the latter’s poor track record of business and low success rate of slum rehabilitation projects.

