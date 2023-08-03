Why Godrej Properties investors are getting cold feet

Adding to the company's woes is a quality issue at its Godrej Summit project in Gurgaon, which was completed in phases during calendar years 2017 and 2018. To address the matter, the company set aside ₹155 crore for repairs during the quarter and offered a buyback option to homeowners. “While the monetary damage is relatively contained (Godrej Properties also plans to claim the costs from its contractors), the reputational hit could be higher—we would watch out for customer returns," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.