Why greater flexibility for block deals is low on Sebi’s priority

MUMBAI: For what seems like forever, institutional investors have been asking Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to relax the rules that govern block trading.

Rather than move forward, the conversation has now taken a turn that is causing further anguish among the investing community. In response to investors’ complaints that the lack of flexibility in block trading window results in slippages for institutional investors, and also exposes them to the risk of front-running, Sebi has asked them to provide evidence for these ills/malpractices in the Indian stock market. Talk about role reversals. Who really is the market watchdog, and who should be collecting evidence?

Institutional investors may well be excused for thinking this is another delaying tactic by Sebi. After all, they’ve been getting the cold shoulder from the regulator for years now.

For perspective, block deals are privately negotiated between two or more large investors, and are typically executed on a separate platform outside the main stock exchange trading platform. In India, the block deal window can be used only if the negotiated price is within 1% distance from the previous day’s closing price.

But as it turns out, most large deals happen at a larger discount of 5-7% to prevailing prices. This forces institutional investors to execute their privately negotiated deals in the downstairs market, where orders are matched on a price-time priority. This results in so-called slippage, where other investors interact with the large orders, and one or more of the institutional investors end up with a lower number of shares than intended.

Institutional investors say the solution is to just relax the price range applicable for trades negotiated in the upstairs market. If the current 1% range to qualify for the block deals window, for instance, was relaxed to 7%, the problem of slippages and front-running can be easily avoided, they say. It has been well-established through research for decades now that having an upstairs market does not impact the efficiency of the downstairs market either in terms of volatility or impact cost.

On the other hand, block deals executed in the downstairs market typically have a high impact on prices, as they attract more trades in the same direction.

But despite all these seemingly convincing arguments, it appears that Sebi is unlikely to budge. After all, it is a very different regulator. Its heart beats for retail investors far more than the average regulator. If there is the slightest doubt that greater freedom for the upstairs market somehow disadvantages the downstairs market – even if research explicitly disproves this – trust Sebi to not make any changes to the current market structure.

“Sebi has historically had a problem with the upstairs-downstairs distinction. It doesn’t like the idea of dividing the market, thinking it could result in a drop in liquidity for the rest of the market. It prefers it when retail orders have the ability to interact with all other orders," said an executive at the regulator seeking anonymity.

As for institutional investors who may be peeved about slippages and front-running – they may just have to consider it as an additional cost of doing business in Indian markets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via