Why greater flexibility for block deals is low on Sebi’s priority

Institutional investors say the solution is to just relax the price range applicable for trades negotiated in the upstairs market. If the current 1% range to qualify for the block deals window, for instance, was relaxed to 7%, the problem of slippages and front-running can be easily avoided, they say. It has been well-established through research for decades now that having an upstairs market does not impact the efficiency of the downstairs market either in terms of volatility or impact cost.