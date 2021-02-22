Why Gujarat Gas shares are running ahead of peers this month

Gujarat Gas Ltd’s shares have been running far ahead of its peers in recent weeks. It is expected to be the biggest beneficiary among city gas distribution firms if gas sales are brought under the ambit of goods and service tax (GST) regime. This is because of its strong exposure to institutional sales. Industrial customers will be able to take input tax credits, thus lowering their gas feedstock cost. Gujarat Gas would also be able to take tax credit on its operating expenses and capex.