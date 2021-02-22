Why Gujarat Gas shares are running ahead of peers this month

Why Gujarat Gas shares are running ahead of peers this month1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
The company has added 83 new CNG stations this fiscal, taking the total to 484. It is planning to add 150 every year
Gujarat Gas Ltd’s shares have been running far ahead of its peers in recent weeks. It is expected to be the biggest beneficiary among city gas distribution firms if gas sales are brought under the ambit of goods and service tax (GST) regime. This is because of its strong exposure to institutional sales. Industrial customers will be able to take input tax credits, thus lowering their gas feedstock cost. Gujarat Gas would also be able to take tax credit on its operating expenses and capex.
In the December quarter, Gujarat Gas reported a rebound in volumes, with gas consumption picking up after the easing of covid lockdown norms. The company’s net profits last quarter almost doubled from year-ago levels to ₹392 crore. “(Profit) stood ahead of our and Street estimates, on stronger than estimated sales volume and lower gas cost," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking.
