While equity mutual fund investors had a harrowing time in March and debt fund investors were hit in a few categories in April, they have by and large survived the pandemic. The broad equity market, after all, is down only about 8% from its pre-covid highs. And falling yields have helped returns of debt funds.

For investors in the largest listed mutual fund (MF) company, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, however, the pandemic has been a rude awakening. Shares of the fund house underperformed in the broader market this year, and could even struggle in the near future. The HDFC AMC stock has dropped 28% compared to its pre-covid highs, while the Nifty 50 is down just 6.5%. Shares of life insurance companies, which compete with MFs for investments, have fared much better. True, shares of peer Nippon Life India Assent Management Ltd have fallen almost 38% from its pre-covid highs, although expectations tend to be higher from HDFC AMC.

One worry is the erosion in its market share in the lucrative equity segment. HDFC AMC’s market share in equity assets under management has slipped from about 15.7% in April 19 to about 14% in July 2020. As equity products have a higher yield, any reduction has a larger proportionate impact on profitability. In the June quarter, HDFC AMC’s yields reflected the sluggish equity segment AUM growth, as operating revenue yields declined 10 basis-points year-on-year in Q1.

Note that of late, investors are shying away from certain equity categories such as small- and mid-cap, where yields tend to be high. There was a net outflow of ₹2480 crore in July from equity funds across the industry.

Besides, the sluggish performance of equity funds in general in the past few years has disillusioned some mutual fund investors, say analysts. Even in the debt segment, there have been periodic mishaps, with Franklin Templeton’s decision to abruptly shut down six of its schemes being the latest.

“Earlier, people were extrapolating the high flows into the future. But that is not playing out as investors are generally disillusioned with MF returns," said an analyst tracking financial services companies, on the condition of anonymity.

The drop in systematic investment plan inflows is also a worry. HDFC AMC’s monthly SIP flows declined 15% in the June quarter. Industry SIP inflows, dropped at a much slower pace of 5%, although there may be differences in how these numbers are collated.

As of now, HDFC AMC is trying to mend the loss in market share, and has hired new fund managers. Even so, as inflows are likely to remain sluggish for now, HDFC AMC’s stock investors may have to wait for a longer time to see recovery. The stock is quoting at a price-earnings multiple of 45 times trailing earnings, which is not quite comforting.

