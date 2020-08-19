Why HDFC AMC investors have fared far worse than the average equity investor

For investors in the largest listed mutual fund (MF) company, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, however, the pandemic has been a rude awakening. Shares of the fund house underperformed in the broader market this year, and could even struggle in the near future. The HDFC AMC stock has dropped 28% compared to its pre-covid highs, while the Nifty 50 is down just 6.5%. Shares of life insurance companies, which compete with MFs for investments, have fared much better. True, shares of peer Nippon Life India Assent Management Ltd have fallen almost 38% from its pre-covid highs, although expectations tend to be higher from HDFC AMC.