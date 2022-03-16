Why HDFC Bank is struggling to regain market share in credit cards?

This slow growth in market share recovery is attributable to a confluence of factors. Primarily, competitive intensity has increased. Other banks have been aggressive in gaining market share. And peers are not the only reason. There is also a threat from the increased united payments interface (UPI) transactions. “UPI volume & value grew at 97.5% & 94.5% y-o-y with stable average transaction ticket size at Rs1,826. Among the large private banks, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Ltd have been losing market share and Paytm and couple of public sector undertaking banks continue to gain incremental market shares" said the Systematix report.