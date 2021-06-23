Why Heineken deal gives United Breweries a high

Analysts say that the deal shows Heineken’s confidence in United Breweries and at the same time, in the Indian beer market. The deal was done at a slight premium to Tuesday's closing share price, and at a close to record high for the stock, which shows Heineken's eagerness to do the deal. Note that when a seller initiates a large block trade, the shares are typically sold at a discount of roughly 5-7%. Note that Heineken is acquiring the shares from the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), which is trying to recover dues from the Vijay Mallya Group, the erstwhile promoter of the comp.

