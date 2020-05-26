Why Hero Motocorp is better poised than peers to ride out of the lockdown

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s stock has retraced lost ground faster than its peers since the lockdown was eased. The stock has gained 15.7% since 21 April, while shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd rose by 10.2% and 3.4% each, respectively. The 15% decline in Hero MotoCorp shares from their highs seen earlier in the year is also far less than that of peers.